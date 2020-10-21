Talk to most anyone on Skyline’s girls soccer team and it becomes apparent fairly quickly how much the team has gone through this season. The Grizzlies have lost two starters to injury. One player suffered a concussion. Another had to miss time due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Emotion-wise, this team has had to put up with a lot,” Skyline coach Kip Archibald said.
The Grizzlies have weathered it all. They’re headed to state for the fourth straight year.
“We’re super excited,” Archibald said. “To go to state in and of itself is so fun. All the teams that are there are very good. We’re super excited — and it’s in Idaho Falls, so that makes it a little better.”
Archibald was open about this, though. He doesn’t know much about Columbia. Part of that is because he’s focused so much on his team, he said, but also because that’s the nature of the state tournament. You don’t always have access to a detailed scouting report on teams.
Still, the solution to that problem is the same one that helped the team overcome the injuries — to Teresa Ledezma, last year’s all-area 4A player of the year, and Magali Ybarra, both out with torn ACLs — and the absences.
“They play hard,” Archibald said. “The girls that come through this program just play hard, and they want to play, and they want to participate in every single thing they can.
“This team is one of those teams where, emotional-wise, to be able to go to state with all the stuff with COVID and all the injuries and the rollercoaster ride of every week, not knowing if you’re going to play — they’ve just stepped up every game and played. I think in that aspect, they’re very strong.”