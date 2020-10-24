A full 198 1/2 minutes. That’s how much soccer the Sugar-Salem girls’ team played Saturday in temperatures as low as 23 degrees. And that doesn’t include their penalty kicks in the 9 a.m. game.
Saturday morning the Diggers moved past Marsh Valley in 4-3 in penalty kicks after the game was postponed due to a snow blanketed field at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
That night, the Diggers found themselves in overtime once again this time with the juggernaut of a Coeur d’ Alene Charter team who beat the Diggers in the finals each of the last two years.
Make that three times as CDA Charter beat Sugar-Salem 1-0 in two overtimes.
CDA Charter returned both its top two goal scorers from last year and lost less than half the number of seniors to graduation last year that Suga-Salem did. That continuity helped the defending champs score eighteen goals in their first two state tournament games.
“That CDA Charter team is obviously amazing,” said Sugar-Salem head coach Scott Terry. “They have such great players. They play really well and we were just going to play them the best that we could. They were blowing through everyone through their first two games of the tournament.”
After falling to CDAC with an offensive game plan and midfield gameplan, the Sugar-Salem team that scored nearly 100 goals this season decided to play a defensive-oriented approach on their side of the field.
Ellie Puzey stayed ready for the shot upfield and Sunny Bennion was ready to combine but everyone else played back.
“Defensively, we didn’t commit ourselves forward at all,” Terry said. “We were comfortable with them having 90 percent possession and us only having ten percent. We just wanted to keep things tight in the middle and step up quickly whenever they had chances at a shot. We stayed very compact and didn’t allow for them to have a lot of free space for shots.”
The Diggers ended up missing penalty kicks by one minute and thirty seconds.
“It was pretty unbelievable,” Terry said. “With it being our second game, everybody was already so tired. Then to go to 2OT again in the second game and to fall short and have them score in the last over time —. That’s tough. That’s heartbreaking for sure.”