The Skyline, Idaho Falls, Madison and Bonneville girls soccer teams have one thing in common entering this season: a plethora of youth.
The class of 2020, including players like midfielders Madison Pugmire of Bonneville and Emily Stuart of Skyline, defender Alissa Andrus of Bonneville, wing Kendra Billman of Idaho Falls, has moved on, the underclassmen who played crucial minutes last fall have returned with added drive and responsibility.
Among the returners for Bonneville, which reached state last year for the first time since 2008, is sophomore Reagan Flynn. A wing who moved to Idaho last year from Georgia, she formed a freshman scoring trio with Ali Ellsworth and Brooklyn Pett and ended the season with 21 goals.
"I love the game, so I like to practice a lot," said Flynn, who has college and pro soccer aspirations. "COVID for me has actually been kinda nice. I've been able to practice and do conditioning and strength training."
Returning for two-time defending 4A District 6 champion Skyline is junior wing Tasha Miller, who had 13 goals and 10 assists last fall in her first varsity season. With fellow junior Teresa Ledezma, who had 23 goals and 12 assists last fall, sidelined with an ACL tear, Miller takes on a new role this season.
"Coming up to varsity, it's a bit harder to actually score goals against teams," Miller said. "You have to set up players more than you actually do on JV. It was good experience."
4A District 6 will look also look different as Idaho Falls rejoins 5A District 5-6 after four years in 4A. Under the direction of first year coach David Adams, Idaho Falls went 9-7-0 last year for its first winning season since 2009. Adams said his biggest concern about moving to 5A is numbers, as he won't have enough for a JV team due to 24 girls total in his program. The Tigers have three seniors this fall.
"We're still a very young team," Adams said. "They got a lot of playing time last year. I'm excited to see about what they can do."
COVID-19 has already made this season unlike any other previous years. Club soccer season was delayed from spring to summer, and travel was minimized. Practices now include social distancing, not sharing equipment and wearing masks when not running.
"It's crazy to go through a questionnaire with every player before a practice," said Madison head coach Jaymon Birch, whose four-time defending 5A District 5-6 champion Bobcats graduated 10 seniors and are also without senior Megan Morrin, relocating to Brazil soon upon her father receiving a call to serve as mission president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. "You're helping them to recognize that every one of us has to contribute to that to keep the possibility that we can play. We hope to get a full season in, but any match we get in, were gonna do."
All four coaches praised their young players' ambitions. Bonneville coach Amy Feik said reaching state is no longer a pipe dream after the Bees won a state game last season.
"This time on day one, they were focused on getting back to state and doing whatever it took to get there," Feik said. "Once we get to state, we want to set goals of how we do at state."
Skyline coach Kip Archibald said his young returners know what to expect after contributing in big ways last year.
"They had to step in and play a pretty significant role in everything," Archibald said. "They're ready to go. It's gonna be fun."
Adams said the delayed club season has been a nice carryover into fall for his team.
"Those who played club don't seem so rusty," Adams said. "A lot of them even went into July with league play."
Birch said returners like Lizzy Gehmlich and Abby Anderson and young newcomers alike have been biding their time, practicing for years against the class of 2020.
"We've got kids that have been waiting their turn," he said. "There is definite fire with this group."