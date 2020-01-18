As a senior at Idaho Falls High, Brigid Shannon might be the area’s most experienced and decorated girls’ wrestler.
Shannon competes at the regional and national level against girls and wrestles against boys on the Tigers varsity. She’s even signed to continue her career in college. But Shannon added another notch to her impressive resume on Saturday, winning a first-place medal at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
The tournament has been a proving ground for some of the top wrestlers in the state, but the 2020 tournament was the first that included a girls division. Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk said 50 to 60 girls showed interest in the tournament as the sport continues to grow.
“It’s great to see it,” said Shannon, who won the 120-126-pound division, pinning Aleks del Fierro of Timberline in 56 seconds to improve to 19-1 on the season. Shannon recorded first-round pins in all three of her matches over the weekend.
Shannon will attend Corban University in Salem, Ore. next season.
Trinity Velasquez of Blackfoot said she attended the tournament as a spectator last season. This year the Bronco sophomore was on top of the podium after winning the 111-120-pound title. She also pinned all three of her opponents.
“In the past a lot of girls hadn’t wrestled because they feel it’s not a sport for girls, yet it is a sport for girls,” said Velasquez, who’s been wrestling since middle school.
Velazquez and Bonneville’s Kayla Vail competed together in middle school. The Bees freshman claimed the 104-110-pound title on Saturday.
“Wrestling, for me, has shown me a lot about who I am and what I’m capable of,” said Vail, the only girl on the Bonneville team. “Personally, it’s shown me I can do really hard things. I think it’s fun proving people wrong because a lot of people still think that girls shouldn’t wrestle.”
Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge won the 141-144 title.