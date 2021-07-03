Attention Division I college golf coaches.
If you want to get Ashton McArthur’s attention, maybe include a couple candy bars in your never-ending sea of recruiting mailers.
Deep-field photos of the student union and images of bonfires on the quad are nifty and all.
But if you really want a shot at the Madison High School sophomore, you might kick a Snickers or a Kit Kat into that envelope.
Because if it wasn’t for Rexburg Municipal teaching pro Jeff Brown and a handful of candy bars, McArthur may never have taken up golf at all.
As it happened, McArthur did take up golf. And in addition to earning his share of candy bars, McArthur has now earned himself the title Post Register All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year.
A youth quarterback, shortstop and point guard, the 8-year-old Ashton McArthur was that kid with the gift for the game. Any game.
On a whim, McArthur’s parents signed Ashton up for a junior camp at the Rexburg Muni.
Brown recognized Ashton’s natural ability at once, and challenged the youngster to a game of Kill the Cart.
“Bet you a candy bar you can’t hit that cart,” Brown said.
Brown lost that bet, moved the cart, lost again. Moved the cart … and soon thereafter cut his losses.
“When we came to pick him up, Jeff said ‘You’ve got something going on here you can’t ignore,’” Ashton’s mom Leslie said.
Former Teton Lakes club pro Duffy McFarland took young Ashton under his wing, and the rest is – well – the stuff of legend.
Before two years were out, McArthur had seven holes-in-one. Seven.
At 10, Ashton had holed out for ace on each of Teton Lakes seven par 3 holes, and just once per hole.
More incredible still, while both his game and his body have gotten bigger, Ashton’s ace total remains the same.
“Yeah, I don’t know,” he said with a laugh. “They’re so hard to get. It was kinda crazy.”
Not crazy is the relationship Ashton has established with three of eastern Idaho’s top golfing talents. Utah State Division I standouts Colten Cordingley and Tyson McFarland (Madison), as well as Hillcrest grad and current Teton Lakes assistant pro Andy Hess have all taken an interest in advancing McArthur’s game.
McArthur carded a 68 at the 5A District Championships at Jefferson Hills to help his team earn a state berth, and followed that with a runner-up, 1-under finish at the prestigious Dropping Junior Championship (74-70-68—212) at the BanBury Golf Course in Eagle.
Ashton just laughed when asked if he pegged any carts or won any candy bars at the Dropping.
“Yeah, no,” he said. “It’s ranked one of the toughest in the west. People come from all over, like Texas and L.A and everywhere. I was pretty happy with that one.”