At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars were held to just one run and five hits on Friday night, falling to the Great Falls Voyagers 4-1.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak by the Chukars (33-41, 12-25 second half) who appeared to find some offensive momentum this week as the postseason approaches. But four Great Falls pitchers held down the Chukars’ lineup after Idaho Falls took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Isaiah Henry.
The Voyagers took a 2-1 lead in the second and added runs in the seventh and ninth.
Henry finished 2 for 4 for the Chukars. Cole Watts (1-6) took the loss, despite striking out seven in six innings.
The series continues today with probables RHP Bryar Johnson for the Chukars and LHP Avery Weems going for Great Falls (34-39, 19-17).