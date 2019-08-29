At Melaleuca Field, Great Falls broke loose for six runs in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday night, handing the Idaho Falls Chukars a 9-6 loss.
The Chukars had a 5-3 lead before the Voyagers took advantage of seven walks and an error in the inning. Great Falls (29-37, 14-15 second half) finished with just four hits in the game, but two were homers.
The eighth-inning rally spoiled a strong outing by Idaho Falls starter Stephen Ridings, who struck out 12 and gave up just three hits and three runs in seven innings.
Jose Marquez knocked in two runs for the Chukars (29-38, 8-22) and Juan Carlos Negret finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
The Chukars head to Missoula for series beginning today at 7:05 p.m.
Probables are RHP Bryar Johnson for Idaho Falls. RHP Nathan Webb will start Saturday’s game.