“There will be baseball in Idaho Falls,” Cliff Brady, vice president of American Legion baseball for Post 56, said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Melaleuca Field.
That was the theme of the press conference hosted by Chukars’ general manager Kevin Greene, but there was so much more.
With Major League Baseball and the players’ union still squabbling over how and when to start the season and the minor leagues basically in limbo, Greene said Wednesday that it was time to take action.
There will be baseball in Idaho Falls as the American Legion World Series champion Bandits officially begin their season June 13, but the Chukars likely won’t play this summer, Greene said.
That was his assumption and he said he’s “rolling the dice” and opening Melaleuca Field, even with the potential of a summer without minor league baseball.
“We were thinking that 2020 was going to be a great celebration for Chukars baseball, not only commemorating the Pioneer League championship we won this past year, but also celebrating 80 years of professional affiliated baseball in Idaho Falls,” Greene said, adding that while nothing is official about shutting down the minor league season, he was ready to move forward.
Melaleuca Field is open for business this summer with the Bandits as the main tenant, he said.
“We can see the writing on the wall and we anticipated to move forward with a full schedule of events at Melaleuca Field without Chukars baseball,” Greene said. “We do believe there’s a very strong likelihood that in the near future Major League Baseball will announce that there will be no Pioneer League baseball and that’s why we are making plans for events aside from that.”
The Bandits and Chukars have shared the stadium in the past and have had a good relationship, highlighted with an annual season-opening charity game between the two teams that helps finance some of the Bandits’ travel to various tournaments. Area high school teams also share the stadium during the high school season.
Bandits coach Ryan Alexander said putting together a schedule with a variety of restrictions due to COVID-19 was a challenge. There are 26 games scheduled for Melaleuca Field, most doubleheaders, and a five-day Bandits Invitational tournament slated for July 29-Aug. 2.
Greene said the Chukars organization will treat the Bandits just as they would if the Chukars were playing home games, including handling game-day operations, concessions, paying umpires, and working out sponsorships and ticketing details.
American Legion Post 56 President Mike Whyte noted that with the American Legion World Series and regional tournaments canceled, local and state officials looked for ways to put together a competitive season that still met COVID-19 safety guidelines. For Post 56, that meant adding more teams so players that missed out on the spring high school season would have an opportunity to play. With more teams competing, the Bandits will essentially play an independent schedule and not compete in the district or state tournaments.
There are also safety protocols for all teams to follow this summer, including no community water jugs or water bottles, sanitizer in dugouts, no seeds, no hand shaking, no postgame hand shaking (teams are encouraged to acknowledge opposing teams with a gesture of respect), social distancing in the stands, concession workers wearing masks, and social distancing by spectators while waiting in any lines.
Greene noted that if there is a minor league season, the Chukars would work around the Bandits schedule at Melaleuca Field.
“That’s the chance we’re willing to take because in our heart of hearts, we feel the chance of Chukars’ baseball is less than 1 in 10 this year,” Greene said. “That comes from all the conversations I’ve had with minor league owners, general managers, league presidents, etc., who all say the same thing. I just don’t see how it can happen.”
It was a historic year at Melaleuca Field last season as eventual state finalists Bonneville and Idaho Falls battled in district games and both advanced to the high school state championship game in Caldwell, with the Bees taking the title. The Bandits rolled all the way to the American Legion World Series championship, becoming the first team from Idaho to claim the national title. The Chukars rallied in the postseason to win the Pioneer League title.