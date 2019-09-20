Gunnar Amos will start at quarterback for Idaho State’s game Saturday at No. 9-ranked Northern Iowa, a source confirmed to the Journal. It will be Amos’ first-career start.
The fifth-year senior replaces junior Matt Struck, who started ISU’s season opener against Western Colorado and ISU’s game last week at Utah. Struck threw six passes against Utah before exiting the game in the second quarter. Amos played QB for the rest of the game.
The reason for Amos starting this week is unknown. Struck left the Utah game after taking a big hit late in the second quarter. It resulted in a targeting penalty and subsequent ejection against Utah’s Semisi Lauaki. It is unknown if Struck traveled with the team or is available to play Saturday.
If Struck isn’t available, the candidates to back up Amos are junior Mike Goggin, and freshmen Dayne Koch and Sagan Gronauer.
Amos completed 7 of 17 passes for 52 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against Utah. In his college career, which spans 17 games at Idaho and Idaho State, Amos is 22-of-52 passing (42.3%) for 223 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed 26 times for 111 yards and one score.
Saturday’s game kicks off at 3 p.m. MDT from Cedar Falls, Iowa. UNI is favored by 14 points.