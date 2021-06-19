The white team bus idled outside Melaleuca Field, waiting to drive a happy group of Chukars back to their hotel as midnight approached, when Joe Slocum gazed at the field. Grounds crew workers prepared the diamond for a new series. Scattered conversations provided a soundtrack to the night before Idaho Falls’ most important series of the year.
Slocum, an Idaho Falls starter, considered where his team’s pitching staff needed to go from here. He had just hurled five innings of four-run baseball. The Chukars’ bullpen trudged through a largely forgettable showing, even in a nine-run win.
“The focus is getting ahead, and attacking hitters,” Slocum said, a black pair of sunglasses hanging from his light blue v-neck. “If you’re quality pitches in the zone, the rest will take care of itself.”
Ahead of the Chukars’ three-game series with the Missoula Paddleheads, which started Saturday, Idaho Falls’ pitching may be the team’s biggest concern at the moment.
The pitching staff has hardly inspired confidence, which is a big reason why the Chukars’ season looks something like a see-saw thus far. Ace Jake Binder ranks second in the Pioneer League with a 2.78 ERA, which pairs nicely with his 2-2 record and 16-3 strikeout-walk count, but the rest of the team’s starting corps has struggled.
Austin Dubsky and Eric Brodkowitz, two other pieces in Idaho Falls’ five-man rotation, harbor ERAs of 6.28 and 6.66, respectively. After his outing Friday, Slocum’s ERA stood at 5.02. The team’s was 6.15.
Still, the more pressing matter is the team’s bullpen, which has let opponents climb back into games (like Idaho Falls’ win over Boise Friday night), make comebacks more difficult (like in the first game of that series on Wednesday) and take late leads (like in the Chukars’ 6-5 loss to the Rockies last week).
Which brings us to the main question: Why? What’s the problem here?
“I think it definitely comes down to command,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “Guys have the ability to pitch here. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t have them. They have the ability to pitch. (It’s just about) being able to command the baseball a little better, and putting guys away, that type of thing.”
Then, Gardner Jr. added this: “But they’re working hard at it, and I see a lot of improvement with the pitching staff. We’re trending in the right direction.”
The Chukars will really need to this weekend. This three-game home set against the Paddleheads will go a long way in determining Idaho Falls’ potential playoff positioning. That’s because as of Saturday, the Chukars trailed the Paddleheads by five games in the Northern Division, which is important because the winner of the first half of the season hosts the divisional round playoff game in September. If Idaho Falls manages to sweep Missoula, that deficit will drop to two games.
Regardless, the Chukars can secure a spot in that game by finishing where they are now, third overall in the Pioneer League and second in the Northern Division. But they would rather host. That’s why this series looms so large.
Saturday’s game, which was still going on at press time, pitted Binder against Missoula starter Neil Uskali, who entered with a 9.00 ERA. Sunday’s will likely feature Idaho Falls starter Daniel Silva against Missoula’s Mason Schwellenbach, while Monday will likely see the Chukars send Brodkowitz to face Domingo Pena, who is 4-0 with a 3.85 ERA.
If there’s good news in there for the Chukars, it’s this: They will probably avoid Missoula ace Andrew Bash, who leads the league with a 1.80 ERA. That represents a good chance for Idaho Falls to make a dent in Missoula’s lead in the division.
What really gives the Chukars confidence, though, is they’ve already seen the pitchers they’ll face this weekend. Missoula may be a league-best 19-5, but Idaho Falls remains upbeat.
“You definitely remember a lot of things. It’s helpful,” Idaho Falls outfielder Matt Feinstein said. “I can even remember how he attacked me in certain at-bats, and I’m sure guys have similar memories there. That’s really helpful, when you start to see guys over and over again, especially bullpen guys in these long series.”
If the Chukars are going to catch the Paddleheads — and compete the rest of the season — Feinstein and the offense will likely key the run.
Feinstein, who mashed two homers on his 24th birthday Friday, leads the Chukars with a .476 batting average. Infielders Webb Little (.460) and Andrew Don (.451) are on his heels. Outfielder Thomas DeBonville has supplied the power, lifting six homers this season, which is tied with Little, who has also driven in a team-best 37 runs.
The Chukars have rarely had trouble generating offense this year. To compete in their most important series of the season, that will need to continue, likely in ways that can cover for issues the pitching staff may encounter.
“They put the work in, and they also communicate well with each other,” Gardner Jr. said of his club’s offense. “They exchange information on pitchers and what they see. One through nine, we have a lot of tough outs. They battle, they grind at-bats. When they get something they like, they can usually do some damage on it.”
Chukars release Steele, sign Quiggle
The Chukars on Saturday released outfielder Chuck Steele, who hit .297 in 19 games for Idaho Falls this season. He drove in 10 runs and swiped six bases.
In a corresponding roster move, the team signed Kona Quiggle, who played earlier this summer for the Erie SeaWolves, the Detroit Tigers’ double-A affiliate. In nine games, Quiggle recorded two hits and two RBI.