Trick rider Brooklyn Voigt makes one final pass in front of the grandstand Friday at the War Bonnet Roundup at Sandy Downs.
Mutton buster Daisy Dalley of Pocatello listens to competition instructions Friday prior to her run.
Competitors in the sheep scramble chase down their target in search of a bandanna.
Dubois mutton buster Elsie Kinghorn takes a ride and a tumble Friday.
Idaho governor Brad Little shares a laugh with friends during the War Bonnet Roundup.
Idaho Falls resident Ezequiel Hernandez chows down Friday after his mutton bustin' competition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.