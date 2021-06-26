Madison grad Chari Hawkins is in fifth place after the first day of the US Olympic Trials heptathlon competition.
Hawkins placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles, tied for second in the high jump with a personal-best of 1.84 meters, was fifth in the shot put, and seventh in the 200 in a personal-best time of 24.36 seconds.
Annie Kunz tops the field with 4042 points, followed by Taliyah Brooks at 3924. Hawkins currently has 3856 points. The long jump, javelin throw and 800 meters will take place on Sunday.
The top three overall finishers with a qualifying standard of 6420 points earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.