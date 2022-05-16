Hess
Hillcrest graduate Andy Hess finished one stroke away from qualifying Monday at the U.S. Open local qualifier at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah.
Hess posted a double bogey on the par 4 fourth hole, but battled back to go 4-under the rest of the way an finish tied for ninth with a 2-under par 70.
Qualifiers for the regional round shot 3-under 69, and the winner in Provo was six-under.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.