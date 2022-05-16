Andy Hess mug

Hillcrest graduate Andy Hess finished one stroke away from qualifying Monday at the U.S. Open local qualifier at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah.

Hess posted a double bogey on the par 4 fourth hole, but battled back to go 4-under the rest of the way an finish tied for ninth with a 2-under par 70.

Qualifiers for the regional round shot 3-under 69, and the winner in Provo was six-under.

