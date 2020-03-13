4A/5A Boys Basketball All-Conference
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Britton Berrett, Rigby, Senior
COACH OF THE YEAR
Cody Shelley, Blackfoot High School
FIRST TEAM
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls, Senior
Taden King, Madison, Junior
Carson Johnson, Bonneville, Junior
Tanoa Togiai, Rigby, Senior
Reece Robinson, Blackfoot, Senior
Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge, Senior
Jett Shelley, Blackfoot, Senior
SECOND TEAM
Cruz Taylor, Skyline, Senior
Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge, Junior
Cade Marlow, Skyline, Junior
Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls, Junior
Wesley Jensen, Madison, Senior
Keegan Thompson, Rigby, Senior
Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest, Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Perez, Bonneville, Senior
Tre Kofe, Hillcrest, Sophomore
Brycen Uffens, Rigby, Senior
Braxton Miskin, Shelley, Junior
Jase Austin, Hillcrest, Sophomore
Dawson Wills, Madison, Senior
Carson Downey, Madison, Senior
Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest, Sophomore