Madison vs Rigby boys basketball
Madison's Taden King drives in for the shot during Friday's game versus Rigby at Madison High School.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

4A/5A Boys Basketball All-Conference

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Britton Berrett, Rigby, Senior

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cody Shelley, Blackfoot High School

FIRST TEAM

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls, Senior

Taden King, Madison, Junior

Carson Johnson, Bonneville, Junior

Tanoa Togiai, Rigby, Senior

Reece Robinson, Blackfoot, Senior

Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge, Senior

Jett Shelley, Blackfoot, Senior

SECOND TEAM

Cruz Taylor, Skyline, Senior

Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge, Junior

Cade Marlow, Skyline, Junior

Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls, Junior

Wesley Jensen, Madison, Senior

Keegan Thompson, Rigby, Senior

Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest, Sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Perez, Bonneville, Senior

Tre Kofe, Hillcrest, Sophomore

Brycen Uffens, Rigby, Senior

Braxton Miskin, Shelley, Junior

Jase Austin, Hillcrest, Sophomore

Dawson Wills, Madison, Senior

Carson Downey, Madison, Senior

Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest, Sophomore