High Country Conference
Offensive Player of the Year: Keegan Thompson, Rigby, QB
Defensive Player of the Year: Tanoa Togiai, Rigby, DL
Coach of the Year: Stan Buck, Blackfoot
First team offense
QB: Craig Young, Blackfoot, RB: Teegan Thomas, Blackfoot, Brigham Youngstrom, Rigby; Tre Kofe, Hillcrest. WR: Reece Robinson, Blackfoot; Colton Reifschneider, Bonneville; Christian Fredrickson, Rigby; Connor Maloney, Skyline. TE: Willie Nelson, Bonneville. Kicker: Gutama Haws, Hillcrest. Return Specialist: Spencer Moore, Idaho Falls. OL: Landon Cook, Rigby; Lander Wall, Blackfoot; Trace Laird, Hillcrest; BJ Madsen, Rigby; Dallen Gonzalez, Madison. Punter: Brigham Youngstrom, Rigby.
First team defense
DL: Zhigy Falevai, Rigby; Austin Baldwin, Blackfoot; Brixton Gilbert, Skyline; Spencer Astel, Hillcrest. LB: Landon Von Johnson, Rigby; Willie Nelson, Bonneville; Troy Kirkpatrick, Blackfoot; Brigham Carter, Madison. DB: Micah Moss, Rigby; Reece Robinson, Blackfoot; Christean Thomas, Skyline; Trey Holloway, Madison.
Second team offense
QB: Cruz Taylor, Skyline. RB: Spencer Moore, Idaho Falls; Luke Ruiz, Skyline; Kaysen Isom, Thunder Ridge. WR: Trey Holloway, Madison; Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge. TE: John Zirker, Hillcrest. Kicker: Cole Chastain, Idaho Falls. Return Specialist: Peyton Richardson, Rigby. OL: Tyson Dory, Blackfoot; Micaiah Wood, Skyline; Ezra Rasmussen, Madison; Nathan Bolinder, Blackfoot, Austin Seward, Skyline. Punter: Cole Chastain, Idaho Falls; Dawson Wills, Madison.
Second team defense
DL: Matt Boone, Bonneville; Kaiden Scott, Blackfoot; Gavin Fuller, Madison; Caleb Aikey, Hillcrest; Bracken Beck, Idaho Falls. LB: Karsen Jensen, Skyline; Beau Robinson, Blackfoot; Brigden Craig, Thunder Ridge; Brett Bartell, Hillcrest. DB: Demick Hatch, Hillcrest; Trey Talbot, Rigby; Treyson Murdock, Thunder Ridge; Isaac Blake, Idaho Falls.
Honorable Mention offense
QB: Easton Cordero, Madison; Demick Hatch, Hillcrest; Jordan Perez, Bonneville. RB: Dragen Robinson, Blackfoot; Jeremy Burton, Shelley. WR: Joe Lundin, Madison; Eli Ames, Skyline; Brayden Wright, Blackfoot. TE: Brycen Uffens, Rigby; Spencer Jackson, Idaho Falls; Dawson Wills, Madison; Ben Maxwell, Hillcrest. OL: Carson Johnson, Rigby; Andrew Finlinson, Idaho Falls; Bracken Beck, Idaho Falls; Dylan Tamayo, Bonneville; Carter Stanford, Madison; Elijah Fonoti, Thunder Ridge; Spencer Astel, Hillcrest; Caleb Aikey, Hillcrest; Kyler Robinson, Madison; Damien Morales, Rigby; Trevor Austin, Shelley; Isiah Horlacher, Shelley; Seth Moedl, Thunder Ridge; Jacob Warren, Idaho Falls; Jaxon Hess, Shelley.
Honorable Mention defense
DL: Trace Laird, Hillcrest; Dallen Gonzalez, Madison; Carter Stanford, Madison; Diego Cortez, Bonneville; Trevor Austin, Shelley; Spencer Jackson, Idaho Falls; Damien Harris, Rigby; Quinn Wilcox, Madison; Paul Fitzgerald, Thunder Ridge; Porter Meikle, Idaho Falls; Isiah Horlacher, Shelley; Wyatt Billman, Hillcrest; Andrew Finlinson, Idaho Falls. LB: Taten Hawks, Rigby; Gus Meacham, Idaho Falls; Jaxon Hess, Shelley; Chris Cortez, Skyline; Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest; Joe Lundin, Madison; Ryker Beck, Bonneville; Gerardo Silva, Blackfoot; Luke Patterson, Hillcrest; Kory Caldwell, Thunder Ridge; Brycen Bosh, Rigby; Trey Smith, Shelley; Keegan Porter, Hillcrest; Brennan Peck, Idaho Falls. DB: Dylan Virgil, Bonneville; Colby Sessions, Hillcrest; Sam Cardon, Madison; Gutama Haws, Hillcrest; Jordan Perez, Bonneville; Treyce Jensen, Shelley; Kyle DeRoche, Shelley; Tyler Elison, Idaho Falls; Jayden Taylor; Thunder Ridge; Payton Van Steenkiste, Rigby.