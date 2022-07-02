In three years as Firth’s baseball coach, Rigo Vasquez has set a priority to win the conference title and the district tournament. The Cougars did just that to make a return trip the 2A state tournament.
Firth won its first state trophy since 2002 last season, claiming a consolation trophy. This past season the Cougars took it a step further, advancing to the 2A title game for the first time since 2002.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been on the right side of the bracket,” Vasquez, the Post Register All-Area Baseball Coach of the Year, quipped.
Despite the loss to Nampa Christian in the title game, the team earned a state trophy in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
As with most small school programs, the roster was loaded with multi-sport athletes. Vasquez said he capitalized on the team’s athleticism by being aggressive, especially on the base paths where the Cougars accounted for 138 stolen bases.
The team featured just three seniors, so Vasquez said he’s excited for the future of the program. He also noted that 28 players came out for baseball this spring, so the program was able to have a robust junior varsity squad.
Firth is 37-13 over the past two seasons.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000