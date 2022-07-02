If it seems that Idaho Falls’ pitcher Merit Jones has won just about every award this season, it’s because he has.
5A Baseball Player of the Year. Yep.
Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year. Check.
Post Register Sports Stars Baseball Player of the Year. Sure.
5A/4A High Country Conference Player of the Year. Slam dunk.
And that’s not including helping lead the Bandits to another American Legion World Series title last summer.
Jones, who has signed to play at the University of Utah, can now add Post Register All-Area Baseball Player of the Year to his list of accolades.
“It was really fun,” Jones said of his baseball adventure the past 12 months or so, adding that his competitiveness has only grown as teams try to figure out how to hit against him.
“I like that feeling teams want to see what I have,” Jones said. “I just want to go out and pitch the way I can. If I pitch my best it gives my team a really good shot.”
Jones has worked to improve his curveball to go along with a slider and a fastball. He’s also working on a change-up. The key is to be able to command all of his pitches and truly keep hitters guessing, he said.
“What I really believe about Merit is where’s he’s going is a direct relationship to the type of worker that he is,” Bonneville and Bandits coach Ryan Alexander said. “Couple that with his physicality and you have a special player.”
Jones finished 7-1 with a 1.58 ERA and struck out 71 hitters in 53.1 innings.
Those numbers alone would turn heads, but Jones also proved to be one of the area’s most prolific hitters this past season, giving the Tigers a double-threat every game.
Jones hit .387 with 12 doubles, six triples and six home runs. He accounted for 29 RBIs and stole 24 bases.
“He’s just lights out, a shutdown pitcher and an amazing stick in the lineup,” Sugar-Salem coach Brady Gardner said.
“He went from Merit Jones the pitcher to Merit Jones the all-around player,” Idaho Falls coach Trent Johnson said.
Jones said he wants to pitch and hit when he goes to Utah, but attempting the Shohei Ohtani dual role is uncommon in major college baseball.
“He’s committed to be a two-way guy at Utah,” Alexander said. “That’s not easy to do, but I’m not going to doubt him.”
