Bonneville's Luce shuts down Skyline
Bonneville starting pitcher Davin Luce delivers to Skyline batter Caden Taggart on Wednesday at Bonneville High School. 

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

In a battle of unbeaten conference rivals, Bonneville improved to 4-0 in the 4A District 6 conference with a 5-0 win over Skyline on Wednesday afternoon.

Starter Davin Luce finished with a complete game shutout, striking out nine while surrendering six hits.

Skyline starter Ethan Belnap was equally tough, striking out 11, but couldn't overcome a four-run first inning by the Bees that was highlighted by a three-run triple to left by Catcher Gummow.

Luce padded the lead with an RBI double in the second.

Chandler Robinson and Trey Olsen each finished 2 for 3 for the Grizzlies. Gummow was 2 for 3 for Bonneville.

Skyline (5-6, 3-1) and Bonneville (5-6, 4-0) complete their series Thursday with a doubleheader at Melaleuca Field. First pitch in 3:30 p.m.

 

