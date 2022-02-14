Mike Christensen spent several minutes thanking former coaches and players, praising each one for the impact they’d made on his baseball career.
The Idaho Falls catcher then sat down and signed his letter of intent with a nice big smiley face.
It was a bit of levity, since he’d signed the official papers to play baseball at Treasure Valley the day before, but that didn’t make signing day any less meaningful.
“I felt a really big weight off my shoulders once I did it,” he said. “I’m locked in. I could do it now. There was no more doubt.”
Christensen played sparingly for the Tigers, but garnered attention playing last summer for RA Academy in Pleasant Grove, Utah.
“I’ve always had it in my head I wanted to play college baseball, but it wasn’t until the fall of 2020 where I was I actually have to start doing stuff ... started emailing coaches and sending video to every school I thought I had a chance at,” he said.
After a recent visit to the campus and talking to his cousin Austin Hansen, a former Highland player now in the program, Christensen said his interest was piqued.
He said the elevated competition of playing in Utah during the summer really changed his path and Treasure Valley offered. They also had a pre-engineering program that Christensen said he’d be interested in taking.
He said he’d likely be able to start at catcher the next two years, so that was also a plus.
