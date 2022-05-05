The 4A district semifinal series between Skyline and Blackfoot is headed to a third game, while Bonneville earned a place in the district finals with a sweep of Hillcrest on Thursday.
Skyline downed Blackfoot in the opener of the best-of-3 series in dramatic fashion, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh with Ryan Horvath knocking in the winning run with a liner past third for a 4-3 win.
Blackfoot responded with six runs in the first inning of the second game and rolled to an 11-5 win.
The two teams will meet again Friday at 4 p.m. at Blackfoot with the winner taking on top-seeded Bonneville on Tuesday in a best-of-3 championship series.
Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said the team didn’t panic after the the Game 1 loss, and was able to quickly regroup.
“If we carried that first game into the second game it’s not going to end well,” Reay said.
Andrew Nelson picked up the win for Skyline in the opener, allowing just four hits in seven innings, but the Broncos’ offense batted around to start the second game and put it out of reach.
“The biggest part is momentum and understanding it’s a new game, new live, new situation,” Skyline coach Brett Taylor said of bouncing back in Game 3.
RJ Woods, Crew Howell, Dayton Robison and Lilo Cortez each had two hits in the opener for the Bees and starter Davin Luce struck out six and surrendered just one earned run in five innings for the win.
Bonneville didn’t slow down in Game 2, scoring eight runs in the first and taking a 13-0 lead in the third inning.
Robison and Woods each knocked in two runs for the Bees.
