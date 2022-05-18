Both Idaho Falls and Bonneville left last year's state baseball tournament without trophies, falling in their respective 5A and 4A consolation games.
Both teams have a different look this year as they head back in search of some hardware.
"The difference between this year and last year is that for most of the players it was their first experience at the state tournament," Bonneville coach Ryan Alexander said, noting last year's sophomore group has matured. "The guys did a good job of doing what was necessary; they did a good job of getting better week by week throughout the season."
The Bees (17-9) won 13 of their past 15 games, including seven straight heading into Thursday's first-round game against Columbia.
They've given up just 16 runs during the winning streak and have surged since some early season struggles and injuries.
Players to Watch
-Junior Davin Luce has been a solid two-way player for the Bees, batting .365 and leading the team in stolen bases, hits and runs. On the mound, he finished 5-2 with a 1.65 earned run average and struck out 63 batters in 42 1/3 innings.
-Junior RJ Woods hit a team-high .405 with a .500 on-base percentage and slugged .702 for a OPS of 1.203.
-Senior Dayton Robison led the team with 24 RBIs and seven doubles. On the mound, he was 5-3 with a 3.68 ERA.
Idaho Falls also had a slow start to the season as several former junior varsity players made the jump to the varsity lineup.
After starting the year 2-5, the Tigers (17-11) have won five of their past seven games and swept foe Highland in the district championship series.
"From a coaching perspective we didn't hit the panic button," coach Trent Johnson said. "We knew they had the abilty to right the ship."
Idaho Falls had to replace eight seniors, including Post Register All-Area Player of the Year Jaxon Sorenson, who's now at Gonzaga, and first-teamers Zac Bridges and Nate Rose off of last year's squad.
Merit Jones, a University of Utah signee, and Eliot Jones, one of the area's top hitters, did return and have had standout seasons. But the emergence of younger players who are learning their roles at the varsity level has made all the difference down the stretch, Johnson said.
One of the team's weapons has been its aggressiveness on the bases. Idaho Falls has 181 stolen bases in 28 games, with nine players in double figures.
The Tigers will get tested in the first game as they face top-seeded Mountain View, which beat Idaho Falls in an epic 12-inning game in last year's state tournament opener.
Player to Watch
-Merit Jones hit .405 while being one of the top pitchers in the state. He had a team-high six homers and 40 runs scored and finished with 27 RBIs. On the mound he was 7-0 with a 1.77 ERA while notching 65 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.
-Eliot Jones batted .493, hitting five homers and recording a team-high 33 RBIs. He's also made eight pitching appearances and sports a 3.80 ERA
-Junior Max Groberg is one of the players who's stepped up, going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA on the mound while hitting .362 with 22 RBIs.
-Michael Christensen was among team leaders with four homers and 22 RBIs while hitting .324.