A pitching duel between Idaho Falls’ Merit Jones and Mountain View’s Will Grizzle in Thursday’s opening round of the 5A state baseball tournament went to Mavericks, 1-0.
Mountain View scored the lone run in the fifth inning when Jack Barker grounded out to score Tyson Grow.
Jones threw all six innings, notching six strikeouts while only allowing four hits and one walk.
Grizzle struck out 11 and allowed four hits.
Idaho Falls will play Lewiston in the consolation semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday.
4A
In a cold and windy 4A state opener, Bonneville rolled out to an early lead, but three errors and two walks in the second inning opened the door for Columbia, with plated seven runs in the second on the way to a 9-6 victory.
Caden Campa’s grand slam put Columbia up 7-6, erasing a 6-0 lead by the Bees.
“Three errors in the inning ... as poorly as that was, we had the opportunity at the plate and did not execute,” Bonneville coach Ryan Alexander said.
Davin Luce had three hits, but the Bees only had seven on the day, four coming in the first inning when Bonneville jumped out to a 5-0 advantage.
Bonneville plays the Bishop Kelly/Sandpoint loser in Friday’s consolation round.
3A
Sugar-Salem’s Mack Chappell hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the two runs that secured the Diggers 6-5 win over Snake River.
Senior Ryan Harris pitched five innings racking up nine strikeouts while only allowing four hits and four walks. He also hit a deep home run in the second inning scoring two runs and putting the Diggers up 3-0.
The Diggers will play Marsh Valley in the state semifinals Friday afternoon.
2A
Firth topped Wendell 6-5 in extra innings after scoring four runs in the eighth inning that Wendell couldn’t quite match.
Nathan Park pitched into the sixth inning for Firth allowing four hits and two runs with nine strikeouts and six walks. The Cougars will play Melba Friday in the semifinals.