For the second year in a row, and Idaho Falls player was named Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year.
The Tigers' Merit Jones earned the honor this season, following last year's winner Jaxson Sorenson.
Here is the information from the press release.
In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Merit Jones of Idaho Falls High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year.
Jones is the third Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Idaho Falls High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Jones as Idaho’s best high school baseball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Jones joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-07, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior outfielder and right-handed pitcher batted .405 with six home runs and 27 RBI, compiling an OPS of 1.404 this past season, leading the Tigers (17-14) to a a berth in the 5A state tournament. Jones also swiped 24 bases and scored 40 runs. The state’s No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2022 as rated by Perfect Game and the 2022 Post Register Sports Stars Player of the Year, he also finished with a 9-0 record on the mound, posting a 1.26 ERA and recording 73 strikeouts in 55.2 innings pitched.
A graduate of the four-year Seminary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Jones has volunteered locally on behalf of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and as part of multiple community service initiatives in association with the National Eagle Scout Association.
“Merit Jones was an outstanding player every time he took the field this season,” said Tyler Kite, head coach at Rigby High School. “His stats do not lie. He was a competitor and did whatever it took to be successful. He simply played the game of baseball the right way.”
Jones has maintained a 4.20 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Utah this fall.