RIGBY — After a rough weekend playing in the Rocky Mountain Invitational, the Idaho Falls baseball team got back to business on Thursday.
The Tigers snapped a four-game losing skid with an impressive 11-0 win at Rigby to open the 5A District 5-6 season.
Ace Merit Jones struck out five and allowed just one hit over the five innings and the offense put the game away with seven runs in the fifth.
Coach Trent Johnson said the young team may have taken some lumps during the losing streak, but what he sees as a strength this season was evident for most of the chilly and windy afternoon on Thursday as the Tigers (3-5, 1-0) were aggressive on the bases against the Trojans (2-5, 0-1).
“We want to force the action,” Johnson said.
With a four-run lead, Idaho Falls broke the game open in the fifth. Eliot Jones opened the inning with a triple to right and Merit Jones followed with an RBI double. The Tigers didn’t get another hit in the inning, but they took advantage of six walks, and a bevy of wild pitches to send 12 batters to the plate and keep circling the bases.
That was more than enough for Merit Jones, the University of Utah signee, who kept Rigby hitters on their heels for the entire game.
“We have a lot more speed,” Jones said of the team, which features 10 seniors on its roster, but only Merit Jones and Eliot Jones saw significant playing time a year ago.
“These kids have been waiting their turn,” Johnson said.
Coltin Lyda finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and also hit a triple.
Idaho Falls plays Rigby in a doubleheader on Friday at Melaleuca Field. The first game starts at 3 p.m.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000