With Idaho Falls moving to 5A last season, the typical in-town, in-conference rivalry with 4A Skyline has seemingly lost a bit of its magic.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday as the Tigers and Grizzlies started their two-game series with a bang, scoring a combined 12 runs over the first two innings.
That changed in the third as the Idaho Falls offense continued to pound out hits and starter Eliot Jones settled down to shut down the Grizzlies on the way to a 14-4, five-inning win at a windy Melaleuca Field.
The Tigers (10-7) picked up their eighth win in their past 10 games and started a stretch in which they stroll down memory lane against their former 4A District 6 foes Skyline, Bonneville and Hillcrest this week.
“Things are definitely starting to click,” Idaho Falls coach Trent Johnson said. “Still trying to play a full complete game on all sides — defense, pitching, as well as hitting. We haven’t quite done it yet but we’re getting close.”
Skyline (8-8) led early but Idaho Falls came roaring back, eventually turning a 5-4 advantage to 8-4. The Tigers scored four runs in the third to put the game out of reach.
Idaho Falls finished the game with 15 stolen bases in just four innings, an aggressive style that Johnson has preached all season. Taking the extra base, double steals, and taking advantage of passed balls and wild pitches at every opportunity. That’s what drives the offense, which has scored 10 or more runs eight times in their 17 games.
Coltin Lyda, Merit Jones, Mike Christensen and Dillon Ball each had two hits for Idaho Falls. Merit Jones had three RBIs and Max Groberg and Christensen, who also homered, each knocked in two runs.
Eliot Jones struck out six in four innings to earn the win.
Dillon Gardels and Trey Olson each finished 2 for 3 with RBIs for Skyline.
The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
