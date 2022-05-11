With a state tournament berth already sewn up, the Idaho Falls baseball team added the cherry on top Wednesday, sweeping a doubleheader from Highland to earn the 5A District 5-6 title and a top seed from the district at the state tournament.
The Tigers took two of three from the Rams during the regular season and swept Wednesday's doubleheader 5-2 and 8-3. Highland goes into the state tournament as the district's No. 2 seed.
A four-run fifth inning in the opener, highlighted by a run-scoring double by Hunter Miller, RBI single by Max Groberg, a passed ball that plated a run, and RBI single by Coltin Lyda, gave starter Merit Jones enough cushion.
Jones didn't need much cushion, striking out eight and allowing just one earned run in six innings.
"We've had a lot of ups and downs but we've stuck with it," Jones said. "We kept grinding and working together and having trust in each other."
Jones did his part at the plate in Game 2, hitting a three-run homer to left to give Idaho Falls a 7-3 lead. Highland (19-10) had cut a 4-0 Tigers advantage to 4-3, but Jones' blast gave the momentum back to Idaho Falls.
Jones finished with four RBIs and Mike Christensen added a pair of RBIs for the Tigers.
Groberg tossed a complete game, giving up six hits and three runs.
The 5A state tournament begins May 19 at College of Idaho.
Idaho Falls (17-11) was 11th in the MaxPreps rankings after the regular season. Rankings will determine seeding for the state bracket.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000