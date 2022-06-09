Xavier Miranda began coaching South Fremont’s junior varsity baseball team at 19 years old. Ten years later, he’s taking over as the varsity baseball coach after Chad Hill stepped down at the end of last season.
“He has a lot of experience in our program,” Hill said after promoting Miranda on Monday. “He’s been an assistant for the last 10 years and he played with me for four years. And then he helped with our summer program. He was just a natural fit. He’s put a lot of time into our baseball program. He’s able to step right in and just keep it going, hopefully.”
Miranda has also coached the school’s volleyball team for the last five years.
“I think just being a head coach for volleyball will help a lot,” Miranda said. “More on the administrative aspects like scheduling games and time management and those aspects of varsity coaching. Sportswise, they’re two different sports. Obviously, some aspects apply. But, I think the biggest thing is the administrative aspect of coaching.”
Hill said the relationship Miranda has with many of the players who will play on next year’s team played a large role in the decision to hire Miranda.
“The kids are going to be comfortable with him,” Hill said. “They’re used to him and kind of his coaching style. He has some very good relationships with a lot of those younger kids coaching them this summer. He can just hop right in and (the boys don’t have to have a) new coach. Sometimes it’s a little (nerve wracking) for kids to get a new coach. I think he’ll be able to step right in and the kids will be comfortable for him.”
Hill believes one of Miranda’s strengths include his ability to build relationships with his players.
“He’s just great with kids,” Hill said. “Kids really relate to him well. I think he’ll get the best out of our baseball guys going forward.”
Because Miranda coached with Hill for many years he’ll likely coach similarly but because he has a different personality his methods may vary a bit.
“I think for the most part it will be pretty similar to how (Chad) ran it. I think the biggest difference is just our coaching styles are a little different. He’s a little more disciplined and straight to the point. I’m not saying I’m not disciplined, I’m just a little more patient on things. There’s going to be a lot of similarities. There’s just different ways of teaching things in my opinion. I think that was a good balance for us. I was a little more patient with kids. He was a little more straightforward with kids.”
Miranda said he looks forward to the increased competition of coaching at the varsity level.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve really enjoyed working with the younger kids because they’re a little more fun at a younger age and they like to mess around a little bit, which I enjoy to an extent, but I think just being able to be at that position at a district tournament or at a state tournament and being able to make some more choices on how I would run things.”
Miranda wants to build on the momentum he and Hill have created over the last decade-plus.
“I’ve been with the program for so long,” Miranda said. “I want to see that tradition continue and I like how South Fremont plays baseball. I like what Chad’s taught. The other big aspect is just the kids — the players themselves — really drew me to apply. I want to see continued success with them. And continue to teach the game how I was taught by Chad.”