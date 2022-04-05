The Marsh Valley baseball team has placed top five in each of the last three 3A state tournaments and the Eagles hold an 8-1 record and rank No. 1 in the Idaho state coaches’ poll. So when South Fremont’s Neilson Glascock tied the score at six in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run hit on Tuesday, it looked like the Cougars were headed for an impressive upset win.
Then Marsh Valley started to put pressure on the base path forcing the Cougars to make plays or give up runs. South Fremont errors allowed Marsh to turn its hits into a four-run sixth inning and three-run seventh inning on the way to a 13-7 win.
“They put a lot of pressure on us on the base paths and we kept giving them a few extra free bases and they were able to capitalize,” South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said.
Hill took out pitcher Easton Kerbs and subbed in Bryson Forbush in the middle of the sixth after the Eagles took the lead but they still allowed four runs in Forbush’s time on the mound.
The game provided a good test for a South Fremont team that plans to compete for a state trophy this year and was ranked third in last week’s coaches’ poll.
“They all can swing it in their lineup,” Hill said. “Then, defensively, they don’t make mistakes. Pitching, they have guys who can throw three different pitches and their pitching depth is there too — they have a bunch of guys who can throw.”
Hill said the Eagles’ wins this season have come, in part, from building off their wins in previous seasons.
“They’ve had a lot of success lately and they’ve kind of been able to ride off that,” Hill said. “They just have a lot of good kids.”
Kaimen Peebles led the Cougars with two hits in three at bats including a double. He and Skylar Forbush each scored runs as well.
Kerbs pitched just over five innings allowing 10 hits and nine runs with two walks and a strikeout. Bryson Forbush pitched nearly two innings allowing five hits and four runs with no walks and two strikeouts.
The Cougars will get a chance to redeem themselves Thursday when they play Kimberly, which was tied with South Fremont for third in last week’s coaches’ poll.
South Fremont now holds a 6-5 record.
“I’m excited about another challenge,” Hill said. “We’ll see how we stack up against District 4. We haven’t played anybody from down there yet. It’ll be good to see where we’re at against one of the top teams down there too.”