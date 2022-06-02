Wake up in time to get to school at 7 a.m. to prepare for class, teach class, handle disciple and other vice principal duties, schedule games and officials and handle other athletic director duties, prepare for practice, practice. Then prepare for the next day and head home around 8 p.m.
Since Chad Hill took over as athletic director and assistant principal at South Fremont at the beginning of last school year his schedule ran reasonably smoothly. But when Hill had a baseball game he’d have to leave with his team around 1 p.m. and many of his responsibilities for that day would get squeezed into the next day.
And they played almost every other day.
“It would wear on (me),” said Hill, who stepped down as Cougars' baseball coach. “Especially when (I’d) go to an away game at 10 o’clock and then (I’d) have to turn around and try to get ready to go in the morning. So by the end of the week (I was) dragging a bit. I appreciated my weekends off for sure.”
When the team played on the weekends, it meant Hill worked most of each day for six days during that week.
Hill will continue to coach the Cougar’s football team this fall.
"Football’s a little more organized," Hill said. "Games are only on Friday nights instead of every day. So it kind of allowed me to do my routine."
In Hill's time as baseball coach the team won 10 district championships. . The Cougars won the state championship in 2004 — Hill's first year at the helm.
What will Hill miss most about coaching baseball?
“Just being able to hang out with the players and working with them on a daily basis,” he said. “That’s been a big transition this year going from the classroom all the time to being in the administration office. I don’t see the kids as much. Being able to go out to practice allowed me to spend time with those kids and to continue building those relationships. I’ve been pretty blessed, over the last 19 years, to have some great athletes and to build some great relationships with some players.”
South Fremont plans to have its new baseball coach selected late this week or early next week.