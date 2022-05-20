NAMPA — Sugar-Salem fell victim to a dazzling pitching performance Friday in its 3A semifinal matchup with Marsh Valley as Jason Jones no-hit the Diggers in a 10-0, five inning loss.
After he finished off the finest performance of his young career, Jones strode up to his dad.
How many pitches did I throw?
Jones figured the number would be around 85. Maybe 90. Marsh Valley’s junior hurler had just twirled a no-hitter, good for a spot in Saturday’s 3A state championship game, so surely he had thrown a hefty number of pitches.
Then he heard the answer: 62.
“I guess I was just going with the flow,” Jones said, smiling outside Northwest Nazarene’s park, where Marsh Valley will play Fruitland at 4 p.m. Saturday. “There’s a lot of stuff I don’t think about. I just do it and see what the results are when I’m done.”
In the end, the results looked like so: Five full innings, zero runs, zero walks, one plunking, three strikeouts and, most importantly, zero hits. He beaned the first batter of the game, Ryan Harris. Then he retired 15 straight.
Sugar-Salem will play Weiser in the third-place game at 1 p.m.
Marsh Valley earned the opportunity, in large part, because Jones yielded to his defense when he needed to. In the first frame, center fielder Payton Howe laid out to catch out No. 3. In the fourth, shortstop Karter Howell dove to snare a popup on the infield. But even when the Eagles didn’t make impressive plays, they made routine ones, keeping Jones’ no-hitter intact.
“We always talk about making big plays in big moments. That’s what those two were,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “Those are big-time plays. They must have been extremely focused and ready. Very athletic bunch. Very proud of them.”
“Every time it happened, I’d just go crazy,” Jones added. “They’d hit a ball, and I’d turn around and watch it, and I’m like, ooh. Ooh. And then they’d catch it and I wanted to go out there and celebrate with them on the spot. It was awesome.”
But for it to matter, the Eagles needed to do their part at the plate. They had no issues on that front. Daxton Woodmancy delivered a two-run double in the second inning. Howell did the same in the third, handing Marsh Valley a 5-0 lead. They brought 11 men to the plate in the inning, which ended in a 7-0 lead for the Eagles.
