Both meetings between Sugar-Salem and South Fremont during the regular season were decided by one run. That changed in the 3A District 6 tournament with both teams setting up a deciding Game 3 with impressive double-digits wins on Friday.
Saturday’s district finale provided maximum baseball excitement—if you could see it through the infield mix blowing in your eyes due to fierce winds, as the Diggers nabbed a 8-6 win to clinch the district championship and a spot in the 3A state baseball tournament.
“Every single game that we’ve played (against) them all year has been an absolutely great game to watch,” Sugar-Salem coach Brady Gardner said. “We lost in the regular season by one run. It was just very evenly matched teams. They score two, we score two. We’d go up 6-3. They’d go up 6-6.”
Windy conditions introduced an element of randomness to Saturday’s finale, forcing players to focus on the ball when batting and to adjust to the moving ball on defense.
“With this weather, we just told the boys about the Sugar-Salem mentality that (mental toughness) is a very important thing … No matter what the weather is, keep grinding, keep battling and we were fortunate it kind of turned into our favor.”
The two teams traded leads throughout. The Diggers scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. South Fremont then subbed out Kaimen Peebles when his pitch count ran out.
Preston Stoddard hit a three-run double in the top of the fifth to tie the game.
Will Chappell grounded out to score Mack Chappell and Dawson McInelly hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Ryan Harris to score in the fifth.
“We really wanted to put this weekend in the hands of our seniors,” Gardner said. “Ryan Harris came up and we hit a double. … Our seniors were the ones that came up big for us. Especially in that fifth inning when Ryan Harris got that double into the gap to put guys on second and third.”
Gardner then subbed in Adam Nelson to pitch. A strong pitching first game of the series from Harris and a blowout second game allowed the Diggers to save Nelson’s pitches for the final innings of the district-deciding game.
“He’s been one of our best pitchers the whole year,” Gardner said. “We have a very deep pitching staff. Even with the bad luck that we’ve had (two top pitchers out with elbow issues), we were heading into the game feeling fortunate knowing the pitching we have left … We were kind of just waiting for the right time to put Adam in. And he looked great today. I’m so excited for him.”
South Fremont will need to win a play-in game Thursday at Shelley High School to secure a spot in the state tournament.
MaxPreps rankings will decide state tournament seeding. Sugar-Salem and South Fremont currently rank four and five in MaxPreps rankings. If those rankings hold the rivals could meet in the first round of the state tournament.
-Koster Kennard/Post Register
2A
Firth and Mackay-Challis play Monday at 2:30 p.m. for a berth in the district championship game at North Fremont.
Salmon and North Fremont play in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to face the loser of the Firth and Mackay-Challis game at 4:30 p.m.
The championship game is Friday.
4A
Top seed Bonneville and second-seeded Skyline will play for the District 6 title.
The best-of-3 series starts Tuesday at Bonneville. The Bees downed Hillcrest with a doubleheader sweep on Thursday and Skyline held off Blackfoot with a 5-2 win in Game 3 on Friday.
Ryan Horvath’s two-run double sparked a four-run fourth for the Grizzlies.
The Bees won two of three meetings with Skyline during the regular season.
5A
Idaho Falls advanced to the District 5-6 championship series as the offense took care of Rigby on Saturday with a 17-4 win in six innings.
The Tigers will face Highland in the best-of-3 series beginning Wednesday.
Idaho Falls belted out 14 hits with Dillon Ball and Eliot Jones each knocking in four runs. Max Groberg (5.0 innings) and Porter Tuttle (1.0 innings) combined to strike out 10 and did not allow an earned run.
Madison fell behind early and lost to Highland 10-0 in the deciding game of their best-of -3 series on Saturday.
The Rams’ Trem Tolman struck out for and finished with a six-inning no-hitter.