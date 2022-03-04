NAMPA -- Three years ago when Hillcrest featured a talented group of sophomores, coach Dave Austin had visions of what the team could one day accomplish.
The plan was for the young group to bond, develop on and off the court, and eventually be ready to challenge for a state championship.
Enter Isaac Davis.
Davis, a 6-foot-6 center, wasn't one of the original pieces, but when he joined the Knights last year as a freshman, it was clear the team had added a new dimension to its game plan: Davis provided a powerful presence inside, who could score and defend and offset the Knights' perimeter game.
Fast forward to Friday's 4A semifinal game against defending champion Middleton.
With a berth to the state championship game on the line, it was Davis who took over against the Vikings in the second half, scoring 18 of his 23 points and dominating under the basket. His thunderous dunk with 2:16 left all but sealed the game, forcing a Middleton timeout as Hillcrest fans roared.
"My dream has come true," Davis said after leading the Knights to a dramatic 50-41 win. Along with his 23 points, Davis also had 15 rebounds, four blocks, and was a terror inside against a Vikings defense that featured three players 6-6 or taller.
"It was a challenge but it was a good challenge for me to play against guys greater than my size and go to work," Davis said.
The Knights and Vikings, who are coached by former Idaho Falls coach Nate Hartman, seemed destined to meet in the state tournament.
Middleton defeated Hillcrest in last year's 4A semifinals and was ranked No. 1 in the final state media poll this season. Hillcrest, ranked second, entered the game riding a 22-game win streak.
Austin said he felt Hillcrest could counter Middleton's size with speed and athleticism.
That was quickly tested as shots wouldn't fall and Davis picked up two fouls and headed to the bench with 1:49 left in the first quarter.
Tyler Medaris, at 6-7, and Sawyr Hansen, at 6-6, combined for 13 of the Vikings' 19 first-half points. The Knights, who led 4A in scoring at nearly 67 points, finished the half just 1 of 10 from 3-point range, but did hit 9 of 10 free throws to lead 20-19 at the break despite Davis playing just six minutes due to the foul trouble.
"When we came in at halftime you could see it in his eyes," Austin said. "(Davis) was a little disappointed he didn't get to play much in the first half when he got into foul trouble. He felt like he let his teammates down."
That wasn't the case in the second half. Davis returned and went right at the Vikings defense. His quickness around the basket proved too much for the bigger defenders as Hillcrest took a 37-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Davis scored seven consecutive points, spinning inside for a hoop and old-fashioned three-point play, and then getting position inside again for a tough basket.
And then came the play of the game, a powerful dunk by Davis that set off the Hillcrest faithful and seemed to take the wind out of Middleton.
Davis said he was anxious to return to the floor in the second half.
"I came back in and gave the energy I wanted to give my teammates and we came up with a W," Davis said.
Cooper Kesler finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Hillcrest hit 19 of 23 free throws (82.6%) for the game while Middleton was just 4 of 10.
Hillcrest makes its second state championship appearance. The Knights lost to Rocky Mountain 59-51 in overtime in the 2018 5A championship game.