Hillcrest's Cooper Kesler capped an impressive season on Wednesday afternoon, signing a letter of intent to play basketball for the College of Southern Idaho.
Kesler helped lead the Knights to their first state title, was named All-State first team and was selected the Post Register Player of the Year and Sports Stars Player of the Year.
Kesler will go on a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Reno, Nev. before joining the CSI program.
"There came a point where I kind of felt the JUCO route was the route I wanted to go," Kesler said. "Being a little undersized I knew a mission was going to help, but once I get back, give me a year or two to get back in the swing of things before I pursue a four-year and hopefully a DI (program). There's not a better place to do that than CSI."
Kesler, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 18.5 points, hit nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts, led the team in assists and was second in rebounds behind only center Isaac Davis.
He was the driving force behind Hillcrest's run to the state title and said he's been thinking about playing basketball in college for awhile. Both of his parents played basketball in college.
"That was a goal of mine," Kesler said. "They both got their schooling paid for ... Basketball is really something I wanted to pursue and make it something that would get me into college. It's always been a goal for me."
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000