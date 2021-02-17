North Fremont again topped the boys basketball state media poll entering the postseason.
The Huskies earned all 10 first-place votes in the final 2A poll of the season released Wednesday.
Thunder Ridge picked up three first-place votes in 5A but remained second behind Meridian. Madison is fourth.
Hillcrest moved up to No. 3 in 4A, while Teton was second in 3A, just a point behind Marsh Valley.
Watersprings remained second in the 1AD2 poll.
STATE MEDIA POLL
All records as of Wednesday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (6) 15-1 43 1
2. Thunder Ridge (3) 19-3 42 2
3. Rocky Mountain (1)14-2 27 t-3
4. Madison 17-4 25 t-3
t-5. Lake City 14-6 5 —
t-5. Rigby 15-6 5 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 2, Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 16-4 44 1
2. Jerome (4) 18-2 31 2
3. Hillcrest (1) 16-6 24 4
4. Columbia 17-4 18 3
5. Preston 15-6 16 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 13, Century 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (4) 16-5 39 2
2. Teton (2) 16-4 38 3
3. Snake River (2) 17-3 36 1
4. Fruitland (2) 14-6 27 4
5. Priest River 11-5 5 —
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 3, South Fremont 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (10) 19-0 50 1
2. St. Maries 19-1 38 2
3. Ambrose 18-1 29 3
4. West Side 19-4 18 4
5. Valley 18-2 12 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, Melba 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 14-4 49 1
2. Oakley (1) 18-3 37 2
3. Lakeside 13-4 22 3
t-4. Victory Charter 17-3 13 4
t-4. Riverstone 10-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Prairie 7, Genesee 7, Liberty Charter 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (9) 19-1 45 1
2. Watersprings (1) 19-2 44 2
3. North Gem 19-2 30 3
4. Dietrich 17-5 18 5
5. Deary 14-2 12 4
Others receiving votes: Rockland 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle.