By Koster Kennard sjsports@uvsj.com

North Fremont again topped the boys basketball state media poll entering the postseason.

The Huskies earned all 10 first-place votes in the final 2A poll of the season released Wednesday.

Thunder Ridge picked up three first-place votes in 5A but remained second behind Meridian. Madison is fourth.

Hillcrest moved up to No. 3 in 4A, while Teton was second in 3A, just a point behind Marsh Valley.

Watersprings remained second in the 1AD2 poll.

STATE MEDIA POLL

All records as of Wednesday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (6) 15-1 43 1

2. Thunder Ridge (3) 19-3 42 2

3. Rocky Mountain (1)14-2 27 t-3

4. Madison 17-4 25 t-3

t-5. Lake City 14-6 5 —

t-5. Rigby 15-6 5 —

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 2, Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (5) 16-4 44 1

2. Jerome (4) 18-2 31 2

3. Hillcrest (1) 16-6 24 4

4. Columbia 17-4 18 3

5. Preston 15-6 16 —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 13, Century 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (4) 16-5 39 2

2. Teton (2) 16-4 38 3

3. Snake River (2) 17-3 36 1

4. Fruitland (2) 14-6 27 4

5. Priest River 11-5 5 —

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 3, South Fremont 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (10) 19-0 50 1

2. St. Maries 19-1 38 2

3. Ambrose 18-1 29 3

4. West Side 19-4 18 4

5. Valley 18-2 12 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, Melba 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 14-4 49 1

2. Oakley (1) 18-3 37 2

3. Lakeside 13-4 22 3

t-4. Victory Charter 17-3 13 4

t-4. Riverstone 10-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Prairie 7, Genesee 7, Liberty Charter 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Garden Valley (9) 19-1 45 1

2. Watersprings (1) 19-2 44 2

3. North Gem 19-2 30 3

4. Dietrich 17-5 18 5

5. Deary 14-2 12 4

Others receiving votes: Rockland 1.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000