Area boys teams were shut out of the top spots in the state media boys basketball poll again this week.
Hillcrest in 4A and North Fremont in 2A continue to hold down the No. 2 slots in their classifications and Madison is still No. 5 in 5A.
Ririe in 2A and Waterprings in 1AD2 each dropped out of the top five but received votes.
State Media Poll
All records as of Tuesday afternoon
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (8) 19-1 44 t-1
2. Owyhee (1) 18-3 36 3
3. Eagle 18-3 27 t-1
4. Coeur d’Alene 14-4 14 4
5. Madison 16-5 10 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 3, Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Middleton (7) 16-1 42 1
2. Hillcrest (1) 19-2 35 t-2
3. Jerome (1) 20-1 31 t-2
4. Century 17-4 17 4
5. Pocatello 18-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Preston 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Marsh Valley (9) 19-2 45 1
2. McCall-Donnelly 16-2 34 t-2
3. Snake River 17-4 29 t-2
4. Kimberly 14-6 14 5
5. Fruitland 14-6 8 4
Others receiving votes: Homedale 5.
CLASS 2A
1. Melba (7) 19-2 41 1
2. North Fremont (1) 17-2 34 2
3. Ambrose (1) 19-3 31 3
4. St. Maries 14-3 18 4
5. West Side 15-6 6 —
Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, Cole Valley Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Lapwai (9) 21-0 45 1
2. Grace 16-5 30 2
3. Kamiah 16-5 25 4
4. Prairie 15-5 18 3
5. Rimrock 15-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3, Oakley 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Rockland (5) 18-3 40 1
2. Camas County (2) 17-3 37 2
3. Council (1) 16-4 17 4
4. North Gem 15-4 15 3
5. Carey (1) 16-5 14 —
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 10, Castleford 2.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
