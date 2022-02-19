NAMPA — Would a healthy lineup have made a difference for Skyline in Saturday’s 4A girls basketball state championship game?
Maybe not.
But it would have been a must-see game to witness if injured seniors Mattie Olson and Tailer Thomas were on the court running against a talented Burley team.
But no one was making excuses for the Grizzlies after Burley jumped out to an early lead on the way to 58-43 win at the Idaho Center.
It was Skyline’s first appearance in the championship game and the Grizzlies had already chalked up the biggest win of the tournament with their semifinal win over unbeaten and defending champion Blackfoot.
Skyline players celebrated at the postgame trophy presentation. The Grizzlies won the consolation trophy last season, but losing in the big game was a bittersweet moment, coach Ty Keck acknowledged.
“I think we’re a little dissapointed by the result, but it’s always bigger than basketball ... they’re excited for what they did.”
Keck laughed about a “What if” moment, wondering how things might have unfolded with Olson and Thomas on the floor instead of on the bench in knee braces. Olson missed the entire season and Thomas was injured at the end of the Friday’s semifinal game.
There was a bit of a What If moment Saturday when Olson was subbed in with 12 seconds left and the game out of hand. She got up a shot that just hit off the rim.
What if?
“When we were 2-7 we just looked at the season and we were just like ‘What are we doing?’” Keck said. “The girls responded and they came together. That .500 record it was a really bad start but a really good finish. I’m proud of the girls. They earned every moment of this.”
Skyline finished the season 15-14.
The game itself went about as expected on paper. Burley’s do-everything junior Amari Whiting presented a huge matchup problem for the short-handed Grizzlies. The Oregon commit ran the floor, rebounded and scored. Skyline got into foul trouble trying to keep up and didn’t have the firepower to match the Bobcats.
Burley, whose only loss was 43-42 to Borah back in December, may have had its sights set on No. 1 Blackfoot, but Skyline knocked the Broncos from the ranks of the unbeaten in Friday’s semifinals.
Even so, Burley fans chanted “We want Blackfoot” during the second quarter as the Bobcats started to pull away.
Skyline’s Shay Shippen and Sienna Taylor were saddled with three fouls in the first half. Shippen still finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Taylor fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Shippen emerged this season as Skyline’s offensive threat and came up big again on Saturday. But the team didn’t have much firepower.
Whiting finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high three assists.