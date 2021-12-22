All 8-year-old J Carlson wanted for Christmas was to be part of a basketball team.
On Tuesday night, J's wish came true thanks to the Madison High School Bobcat basketball team naming him an "Honorary Starter" for the game against Sky View High School.
Prior to the game, an announcer introduced J as the Bobcats’ “Honorary Starter." J was rolled through the starter line in his wheelchair to a thunderous applause as students waved banners and cheered him on.
J also got to huddle with players and sit courtside during the game.
The Christmas gift resulted from J telling his mom, Kammi Carlson, that for Christmas he wanted to play basketball and be part of a team. She later told friends who, in turn, got in touch with Madison Cares.
“Oh, my, gosh, he had a Christmas wish to be on a basketball team and to play basketball,” Madison Cares Project Director Rick Crofts said. “The Madison School District and the Madison High School all teamed up and made this happen for him.”
Crofts also reached out to Bobcat coach Shane Humphreys.
“We were just asked about it last week. We were all about making this a special day for him. We got him a jersey,” Humphreys said. “We heard he always wanted to be a part of the team. He said ‘Play your hardest.’ He gave us some good motivation to work.”
One of four children of single mom, Kammi Carlson, J routinely told her of his desire to play basketball. Carlson had searched for opportunities for her son, but such were limited as J relies on a wheelchair to get around.
“All year, he’s been wanting to play basketball, but they weren’t doing Special Olympics,” she said. “I thought ‘I’ve got to do something, and find a way to do something he wants to do.’”
J and his twin sister, April Carlson, were micro preemies. As a result, J experiences Quadriplegic Mixed Cerebral Palsy with Dystonia. According to cerebralpalsyguidance.com, the condition causes difficulty in walking, balancing, grasping and coordination.
“It happened right after birth or during birth,” Kammi Carlson said. “He's been a champ. We just work through it all. Things like this help him feel better.”
Kammi Carlson said the Bobcat basketball players have made J feel like he’s a part of the team.
“They really took him under their wing. They made it really special for him. It touched my heart. They were rooting for him,” she said.
As was the rest of the student body.
During Tuesday’s game, Madison students held up signs reading, "Believe and Achieve," “J is ready to score,” “J gets buckets” and “Game on.”
“I cried when I saw all the signs to help boost him up. It was so special for him,” she said.
Kammi Carlson says she would like to create a basketball team for children reliant on wheelchairs. For now, she’s thrilled that J has the opportunity to be a part of the Madison team. The family plans to attend more of the team’s upcoming games.
The Carlson family was especially thankful for all the efforts made by everyone from Madison Cares to the Madison High School basketball coaches in helping to fulfill J’s dream, Kammi Carlson said.
“They made him feel a part of the community and made me feel really grateful as a mom,” she said.