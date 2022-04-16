This was what Hillcrest coach Dave Austin envisioned two years ago while watching a group of spirited sophomores running up and down the floor during practice.
This might be the one, he thought.
It might have taken a little longer than he’d hoped, but Austin couldn’t help but smile as his Hillcrest team celebrated its first state title at centercourt of the Idaho Center last month.
Expectations had been high since a disappointing trip to the state tournament last year in which the Knights left without any trophy.
But as the season progressed, it was obvious this year’s team was driven and determined to chase the title and avoid any letdowns.
“They were the favorites all year and they didn’t falter,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said, noting Hillcrest finished the season on a 24-game win streak. “That was impressive ... the fact that he was able to keep them focused and to be able to play at that level every night.”
Hillcrest’s Dave Austin is this year’s Post Register Boys Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Knights through a historic season that concluded with the program’s first state title. The team finished the season 25-2.
“It was fun to watch these boys mature and grow,” Austin said, noting the team’s maturity level and chemistry was crucial in the title run.
“You got to have talent to win,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “If you win something it’s because of talent, but I think that’s a farce. You have to have talent and you have to have good coaching ... Dave did a great job.”
