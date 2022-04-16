Before the Hillcrest boys basketball team left for the state tournament last month, senior Cooper Kesler talked to his team.
The Knights were loaded with seven seniors and featured arguably the best big man in the state in sophomore Isaac Davis, he reminded them. Expectations for the program’s first state title started purculating two years ago, but after a disappointing finish in last year’s state tournament, the time was now.
No excuses.
“We have no reason not be absolutely confident we can do this thing,” Kesler told his teammates.
All the pieces were there, but as the Knights celebrated their first state title after a convincing win over Pocatello, it was clear there was one piece that shined the brightest.
“On and off the floor he’s been the guy that’s kept everybody together,” coach Dave Austin said of Kesler, this year’s Post Register All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Kesler played the role of leader, facilitator and improved his all-around game since his sophomore season. He also thrived with Davis in the middle providing a 1-2 punch that proved impossible to stop.
“He’s the one that drew all the attention,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “He’s the one that ran the offense and tried to get it going. He made it real easy for the other guys to be as good as they were ... I felt he was cut above everybody all year long.”
Kesler averaged 18.5 points, hit nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts, and led the team in assists and was second in rebounds behind only Davis.
Skyline coach Clint Cornish said that although Kesler wasn’t a traditional point guard, he controlled the pace of the game.
“His temperament,” Cornish said. “He was kind of the thermometer for them and set the tempo.”
None of the attention or the accolades — Kesler was named conference player of the year and a first-team all-state pick — would have mattered without the defining moment of finally holding up the blue championship trophy.
“Growing up in the program you feel it’s something you work for your entire life,” he said.
The Knights finished the season 25-2 and closed the season with a 24-game win streak with the only two losses coming to teams from Utah in the first week of December.
“Last year coming up short really hurt and to be able to come back with a vengeance like we did my senior year — all seven seniors — to get it done was awesome,” Kesler said
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000