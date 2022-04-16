FIRST TEAM
Logan Crane, sr., Madison
THE PLAYER: The Bobcat guard was a first-team all-conference selection and second-team all-state after helping lead Madison to a 5A consolation trophy at state. Averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “When he was going he got that whole team going.” — John Tucker, Bonneville.
Isaac Davis, soph., Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: A force inside, Davis was nearly unstoppable in the Knights’ three state tournament games. He was named 4A state player of the year and was a first-team all conference selection after averaging nearly 14 points and 9.2 rebounds. He finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the state championship game win over Pocatello.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He just gave them something besides size, that athleticism. A guy that could get in the air and a guy that could rebound and he was a threat to make a dynamic play any time.” — John Tucker, Bonneville
Jakobe Jones, jr., Rigby
THE PLAYER: One of the Trojans’ offensive threats and best 3-point shooters, scored in double figures in all three state tournament game. He scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers in the third-place game win over Meridian.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “You always had to know where he was on the floor or he’d light you up.” — Dave Austin, Hillcrest.
Kobe Kesler, jr., Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: Averaged nearly 10 points per game while shooting 52% on 2-point shots, but was more known for his defense. He was among team leaders in deflections, steals and blocks and had the assignment of guarding all-state player Julian Bowie in the state championship game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He had a great state tournament and I thought he was another good player that really was one of their staples.” — Clint Cornish, Skyline.
Jordan Lenz, sr., North Fremont
THE PLAYER: Lenz concluded another stellar season for the Huskies with a third-place trophy at the 2A state tournament. He was named first-team all-state and conference player of the year after averaging 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals. He also reached a milestone topping 1,000 career points.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He doesn’t seem to get rattled. He’s a cerebral guy and athletic as all get-out ... He gets to the basket if you give you any daylight. He’s a tough matchup.” -Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem.
SECOND TEAM
Daniel Canfield, jr., Watersprings
The 1AD2 District 5-6 Player of the Year averaged nearly 23 points and shot 47% from 3-point range while averaging 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Christian Gordon, jr., Sugar-Salem
Led a balanced Diggers team in 3-pointers and steals on the way to another state tournament berth.
Javonte King, jr., Blackfoot
Averaged a team-high 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos on their way to a state play-in game.
Sam Kunz, sr., Rigby
Part of another solid Trojan team that finished third in the 5A state tournament. Scored 22 points in the third-place win over Meridian.
Kaimen Peebles, sr., South Fremont
Was the Cougars’ go-to player all season and earned 3A District 6 Player of the Year honors.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jase Austin, Hillcrest; Karson Barber, Rigby; Blake Briggs, West Jefferson; Braxton Hess, Teton; Jerom Heuseveldt, Teton; A.J. Hill, North Fremont; Landon Johnson, Ririe; Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge; Merit Jones, Idaho Falls; McKay Judy, Bonneville; Colton Kirby, Salmon; Konner Lambson, Butte County; Alex Lott, Shelley; Max Palmer, North Fremont; Burton Park, Firth; Carson Parkinson, Challis; Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest; Toby Pinnock, Sugar-Salem; Jrew Plocher, Watersprings; Koy Sanderson, Sugar-Salem; Ike Sutton, Madison; Riley Sutton, Madison; Cannon Vance, Shelley; Barrett Wilson, Madison; Isaac Wilson, Madison.