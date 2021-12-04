The growing pains are over. For the Hillcrest boys basketball team, whose core group of players started two years ago as sophomores with the long-team goal of improving together, learning together, and, eventually over three years, developing a chemistry strong enough to lead to a state championship run, the time is now.
No more taking a loss as a learning experience or blaming youthful indiscretions for a bad play.
"As far as expectations go, everyone expects us to win." coach Dave Austin said. "We expect to win as well, so there's no pressure on us because we expect it and we're going to take that and run with it all year long."
Of course, that's a different mindset than two years ago when the talented underclassmen proved they were ready to compete at the varsity level but were still rough around the edges. The Knights finished 13-13 overall and 5-5 in conference.
Austin noted there would be a learning curve for the young lineup.
Last season the Knights added another piece to their puzzle when freshman big man Isaac Davis joined the team and immediately made an impact.
While still raw at times, Davis made his presence felt around the basket on both offense and defense.
Despite a loss in the district tournament to an upstart Skyline team, Hillcrest won its state play-in game to reach the state tournament and advance to the third-place game, falling to Bishop Kelly 51-49.
The Knights finished one basket away from a state trophy.
So what's that all mean for Hillcrest as the 2021-22 season gets underway?
Welcome to the Dungeon.
Davis, at 6-foot-7, had a productive offseason and has been working on a jumper to add to his repertoire in the high post, Austin said.
He's also been working on being able to pass out to shooters when needed, which gives the Knights an added dimension.
"We're trying to get the ball into the Dungeon, which is the paint, and then kickout from there - going inside to outside … once you kick it out we have some great shooters," Austin said.
If everything is clicking, the Knights will be tough to stop. They averaged nearly 57 points last season and return one of the area's top perimeter players in Cooper Kesler.
But is the Dungeon approach enough to make another charge at a state trophy?
"We're expecting great things," Austin said. "It's going to be a fun year and we're looking forward to it. We have many weapons so it's going to be tough for other teams to focus on just one thing from us."
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000