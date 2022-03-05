NAMPA — The celebration started with 1:18 left as Hillcrest coach Dave Austin subbed out his starters.
Isaac Davis jumped and hugged Cooper Kesler. Players waved their arms in celebration in front of the boisterous crowd at the Idaho Center.
It was indeed time to celebrate as Hillcrest earned its first boys basketball title on Saturday, downing Pocatello 76-46 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.
The Knights (25-2) dominated the 4A title game from the start with a balance that defines championship teams. They hit shots, they exploited their advantage inside with Davis at center again putting on a show, and maybe more importantly, they defended in a way that all but squelched any semblance of Pocatello’s attack.
“This means the world,” Austin said outside the locker room as the celebration continued. “I’m so excited and happy for these boys. We’ve been together for a long time and they’ve prepared for this and been through every situation. For them to come out and play like they did today and win this thing is just icing on the cake.”
Hillcrest jumped out to a 21-4 lead midway through the first quarter with the two-prong attack of Davis working inside and the perimeter players knocking down shots providing a challenge for the Thunder early.
It didn’t get any better for Pocatello as Hillcrest controlled the pace and slowed Julian Bowie, the Thunder’s main scoring threat, who was pressured on nearly every possession and hounded by Kobe Kesler.
Pocatello had just two field goals in the first quarter and shot 21% for the half.
Hillcrest eventually stretched its lead to 30 points in the third quarter.
“It’s been a long three years,” said Cooper Kesler, who’s been a mainstay in the rotation since sophomore year. “We’ve been working hard for this. Not a better group to do it with.”
Cooper Kesler noted that last year’s trip to the state tournament that ended without a trophy and a disappointing loss in the third-place game, really stung the group and was motivation for this year’s run.
The win was Hillcrest’s 24th straight, and despite another impressive scoring onslought that included Kobe Kesler with 20 points, Cooper Kesler and Davis with 18 each, Austin credited the defensive effort, which has typically been overlooked.
“All three games we were locked in on defense,” Austin said.
Pocatello (23-4) averaged nearly 62 points, but had just 17 at the half. Bowie finished with 19 points, but was just 9 of 21 shooting.
Meanwhile, four different players hit 3-pointers for Hillcrest in the first half and Davis nearly had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and eight rebounds. He finished the game with 15 rebounds.
The tone was set.
“In my mind I was just saying it’s time to go get ring,” Davis said of the fast start. “It’s time to do the job.”
Cooper Kesler said he watched the 2018 5A championship game in which Hillcrest lost to Rocky Mountain in overtime. Until Saturday, it was Hillcrest’s only appearance in a state championship game.
“We told those boys when we were little eighth graders that we’re going to come back and win it,” Kesler said.
Friday’s dramatic semifinal win over Middleton, the team that beat Hillcrest in the state tournament a year, took a lot of energy and emotion out of players, but that didn’t impact the championship game on Saturday
“We didn’t want to get past Middleton and then have a letdown here,” Cooper Kesler said. “This is a hardened group of guys and we were tunnel focused on a state championship, so I believed we weren’t going to have a letdown.”
Cooper Kesler said the difference between last year’s dissappointment and finishing on top this season came down to maturity.
“We took what we wanted,” he said.
And what they wanted was that first blue trophy and banner.