REXBURG -- Hillcrest has yet to lose to an Idaho team this season. After the first half of its game with Madison Friday it looked like that might change. Madison led by six, its home crowd was loud and rowdy and its offense was on pace to score 66 points.
Hillcrest head coach Dave Austin felt like his offense would continue to score so he implemented some changes on defense.
“We just challenged them,” Austin said. “We challenged them on the defensive end. We said, ‘You’ve got to get stops. If you don’t get stops then you’re not going to win this game.’ Start with the defensive end.”
The Knights adjusted their defense by shifting from trapping the pick-and-roll to hedging the pick and roll while the man who guarded the ball initially fought over the screen.
“They were getting down hill so quick to the rim that we couldn’t stop (it),” Austin said. “By going under the screens we were in position now so they couldn’t go down hill and get to the rim as easily as they did in the first half."
Hillcrest cut the deficit to one by the end of the third quarter then surged in the fourth to win 64-57.
Guards Cooper Kesler and Kobe Kessler proved Austin right as they scored throughout the night. They ended the game with 24 and 17 points, respectively.
Madison’s defensive game plan appeared to center around 6 foot-7 Hillcrest center Isaac Davis who scored 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting the last time they met up.
“They were just pushing and shoving on him pretty hard, banging on him down low,” Austin said. “Our kids weren’t getting the ball to him when he was open. They were hesitating and waiting a bit too long.”
Davis ended the game with 10 points, eight coming in the second half.
“Kobe Kesler pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, we need you in this game, we have to be positive with each other.," Davis said. ’Go get every damn board and that’s what I did.’”
Davis’ rebounding prowess helped him get the ball in the second half.
Cooper Kesler went over 1,000 points for his high school career in the game.
Madison's Logan Crane led the Bobcats with 21 points, Riley Sutton and Isaac Wilson added 10 point apiece.
Austin said his seniors led the way through adversity. Cooper Kesler, Jase Austin and Garrett Phippen have each played rolls on varsity for three years and Eric Patterson and Zach Greenig have done so for two. Last season the team placed fourth in the 4A state tournament.
“They are just so composed," Austin said. “They've been playing at this level with us for three years now. So they’ve been in all kinds of situations together and they just trust each other. They just know, we’ve been down before—not a big deal. We've been in environments like this before—not a big deal. Everybody expects us to win and we expect to win too … So when things got tight, they came together, our senior leadership just said, we’ve been here before, don't worry about it. Big things are going to happen for us.”