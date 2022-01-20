And by the time the halftime horn sounded in Thursday night's game between 4A heavyweights Preston and Hillcrest, the Knights had proven -- by score -- that they were more than twice the team as their southern brothers, leading 32-15.
The Knights improved to 12-2 on the season with a 61-44 rout of visiting Preston (11-4) at Hillcrest High School.
Hillcrest exploded out of the gate, forcing early turnovers and converting them to points.
By the time Preston coach Tyler Jones called his second timeout, the lead was double digits and the Hillcrest student body was rockin'.
"We were really excited for this one, and came in wanting to prove what we've got," Hillcrest senior Garrett Phippen said. "Basically we wanted to come in early and focus on out-physical-ing them."
The Knights did just that, getting easy buckets on the inside and outside, including a pair of thunderous slam dunks from sophomore big man Isaac Davis.
Hillcrest closed on a 10-4 run to enter the half up 17, and pushed that advantage to 24 early in the third quarter with a 43-19 lead.
Despite losing in nearly every aspect of the game, Preston refused to fold, however, staging a 16-3 run to pull the game within 11 in the fourth quarter.
The Knights steadied the ship with a timeout and a return to fundamentals, pushing the lead back closer to 20.
"We gave up that big run late in the game, and we need to learn from those mistakes," Phippen said.
With five 4A state titles over the past seven seasons, Preston is no pushover. It proved as much eight days earlier in Preston, falling to the Knights in a tight 63-30 contest.
But Thursday night at the Dungeon was a different story in a game that was never really in doubt.
Davis led all scorers with a game-best 19, finishing 6 for 9 from the field. Cooper Kesler added 16 for the Knights, followed by Phippen and Kobe Kesler who each had seven.
"Isaac just loves the game of basketball," Phippen said with a laugh. "He knows there are times when no one can stop him, and he thrives on that."
Preston's Will Hamblin led his team with 15, followed by teammates Brecker Knapp (nine) and Druw Jones (seven).
The two teams are headed in opposite directions, with Hillcrest running its winning streak to 10, while pushing Preston's losing skid to three.
Hillcrest will next play Saturday night at Blackfoot, while Preston has six days off before playing Wednesday at Century.