It is never easy to play a team more than twice in a season.
But the Hillcrest and Blackfoot basketball teams met Wednesday night for the fifth time this season and the third in the last two weeks with the 4A District 6 championship on the line.
In front of a capacity crowd the Knights won their 21st consecutive game of the season and clinched a state tournament berth with a 65-40 win over the Broncos.
“This was a great way to end the season, but we aren’t done,” Knights coach Dave Austin said. “We really played well in the second half and now we have three more games left to play.”
The game was a battle for three quarters as the district's top two teams slugged it out.
But the Knights began to pull away late in the fourth quarter during a two minute stretch that took all the steam out of the Broncos.
After going up for a rebound Hillcrest sophomore Isaac Davis was pulled to the floor by the Broncos Javonte King.
A discussion between the officials ensued and an intentional foul was issued.
Davis hit both free throws and then proceeded to score the next five Knights points to build the lead to 62-37.
“Isaac was frustrated for the first three quarters,” Austin said. “But we told him to be patient and we would get him the ball. We did and dominated inside.”
The final shot in Davis’s seven-point string was a wide open 3-pointer from the top of the key. After the ball went through the net Davis held up three fingers as the Knights knew what they had just accomplished.
“I am so proud of these guys and what they have done this season,” Austin said. “We have great players and a great coaching staff. This has been a great year so far.”
Blackfoot had chances through the opening two quarters to cut the Knights lead to single digits, but fatigue from having played the night before and a relentless Hillcrest defense proved to be too much to overcome.
“We knew they were going to get tired,” Austin said. “We saw as the game went on the fatigue setting in and we did what we needed to do to win the game.”
Hillcrest held Blackfoot to just five fourth-quarter points.
Cooper Kesler led the Knights with a game-high 23 points. Davis finished with 16 points.
Ryan Reynolds led Blackfoot with 13 points.
Blackfoot still has a shot to make the 4A state tournament as the Broncos play a state play-in game on Saturday at Burley High School against a team from District 3.
Hillcrest will next take the floor in the 4A state tournament on March 3.