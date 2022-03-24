Cooper Kesler
Hillcrest's Cooper Kesler helped lead the Knights to their first state title.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

4A/5A High Country Conference Boys Basketball

Selections voted by coaches

Player of the Year

Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest

Coach of the Year

Dave Austin, Hillcrest

First Team

Javonte King, Blackfoot; Isaac Davis, Hillcrest; Logan Crane, Madison; Kobe Jones, Rigby; Sam Kunz, Rigby.

Second Team

Kobe Kesler, Hillcrest; Riley Sutton, Madison; Ike Sutton, Madison; Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge; Nick Potter, Thunder Ridge.

Honorable Mention

Degan Hale, Blackfoot; Dylan Peterson, Blackfoot; Chase Cannon, Blackfoot; Dillon Ball, Idaho Falls; Skyler Olsen, Idaho Falls; Merit Jones, Idaho Falls; Mckay Judy, Bonneville; Cannon Vance, Shelley; Alex Lott, Shelley; Issac Farnsworth, Skyline; Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest; Jace Austin, Hillcrest; Isaac Wilson, Madison; Barret Wilson, Madison; Rhett Hathaway, Madison; Taylor Freeman Rigby; Karson Barber Rigby.

 

