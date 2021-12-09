Everything's better with a rival.
A Coca-Cola just tastes better when you're hating on Pepsi.
The chrome on your Ford Mustang is just a little brighter after you blow the doors off a Chevy Camaro.
And a game between Idaho Falls and Skyline just means more than Shelley vs. Jerome.
Idaho Falls got the best of rival Skyline 60-48 in boys basketball Thursday night, making an early lead stand up at Skyline High School.
"The returners on this team remember all the great games and great wins over Skyline, both in basketball and in this year's Emotion Bowl," Idaho Falls senior starter Merit Jones said. "We are going to take the energy from those wins and try to build on that going forward."
The student body section was packed with orange and blue, despite it being a non-conference game, and both teams coming in winless.
None of that mattered, even for the Grizzlies, who fell to 0-2 on the young season.
"We're six practices into a long season, and it's important to remember this is a work in progress," Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. "We're going to have to find a way to get better, grow, and compete on Saturday night."
In fairness to the Grizzlies, they did compete, playing equal to the Tigers after falling into an early 13-4 hole.
Skyline made a series of mini runs, closing the gap to as few as five.
The Grizzlies trailed by just seven at 48-41 with six minutes left in the contest, but the Tigers (1-2) answered the bell again and again, going wire-to-wire for the win.
Isaac Farnsworth led the Grizzlies in scoring with 19, followed by teammate and fellow Isaac (Harrison) who had nine, all in the second half.
For Jones, both getting the early lead and maintaining that lead were the product of disciplined adherence to what the Tigers have been practicing early this season.
"We got into a better flow on offense, and did what we work on, which is making that extra pass," he said. "And it doesn't matter who scores, whether you get 20 or zero, so long as we put ourselves in a position to win."
Marvin Smith finished with a team-best 16 for the Tigers, and teammates Luke Rodel and Dylan Ball each had 11.
The Tigers will get a chance to put themselves in that position again on Saturday with a home game against Blackfoot. Skyline travels to Madison the same night.
Skyline aims to honor the rivalry when it comes back around at the end of the regular season and the two teams meet at Idaho Falls on Feb. 11.
"It's like I told these boys," Cornish said. "'Next time we get these guys it will be at their place on Senior Night. Now it's up to us to get better and take it to them at their place."