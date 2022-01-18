The Watersprings boys’ basketball team traveled to Bancroft on Dec. 10 and gave North Gem its only loss of the season.
Tuesday night’s match-up between the 1A DII Rocky Mountain Conference’s top two teams had all of the makings of a district championship preview.
A couple of missed opportunities and hot shooting by North Gem’s Bridger Hatch proved to be the difference in a 44-41 Cowboys victory over the Warriors.
“I was super proud of how the boys played tonight,” Watersprings coach Scott Moe said. “I told them after the game we had chances to win it, shots just didn’t fall, and we ran into a kid that had a career night shooting the ball.”
Hatch scored 23 points, all in the second half, including all of the team’s points in the third quarter.
“I thought we played really good defense tonight” Moe said. “We played a good zone, and the way to beat a zone is to shoot us out of it. And man did he do that tonight.”
Watersprings took some momentum into the locker room at halftime as sophomore Elvin Lin took an errant North Gem pass and raced down the floor nailing a five-foot floater as time expired to give the Warriors a 22-21 lead.
The basket at the half erased a three-point first quarter deficit and another four-point hole mid-way through the second quarter.
“We had a lot of good looks tonight,” Moe said. “We had a few layups on back door passes that just didn’t go down. They made the shots they needed to at the right times and we just had some back luck.”
The Warriors built a five-point advantage after Luke Mathison made a layup with the assist of a no-look pass from Jrew Plocher. Hatch outscored the Warriors 10-5 down the final four minutes of the quarter to send the game into the final period tied at 33-33.
The game was tied until the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter when hatch made an acrobatic layup and was fouled. He made the ensuing free throw to give the Cowboys the lead for good.
Watersprings had one final shot to tie the game with 1.4 seconds left in regulation.
The inbounds pass found an open Plocher, but his 3-point attempt rimmed off as the final buzzer sounded.
“I thought we executed that final play really well,” Moe said. “We had a really good look. And when he released it, I thought it was going in.”
Plocher led Watersprings with 13 points. Jackson Aldinger added 11.