Madison sophomore Barrett Wilson fights for possession against Rigby senior Karson Barber during last week's game.
There was little movement in this week's boys basketball state media poll as teams begin to gear up for their upcoming district tournaments.
Local 5A rivals Madison (No. 4) and Rigby (tied fifth), remained in the state poll while Hillcrest held on to the No. 3 spot in 4A and received one first-place vote.
North Fremont continues to be the top team in 2A after running its record to 14-1.
Small schools Butte County (1AD1) and Watersprings (1AD2) are fifth in their respective polls.
State Media Poll
All records as of Tuesday afternoon
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (9) 16-0 45 1
2. Eagle 15-2 35 2
3. Owyhee 14-3 28 3
4. Madison 13-4 14 4
t-5. Coeur d'Alene 10-4 6 t-5
t-5. Rigby 13-5 6 t-5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Middleton (6) 13-1 42 1
2. Jerome (2) 17-1 35 2
3. Hillcrest (1) 15-2 29 3
4. Century 13-3 16 4
5. Pocatello 15-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4.
CLASS 3A
1. Marsh Valley (7) 15-2 43 1
2. Snake River (2) 16-2 38 2
3. McCall-Donnelly 11-2 26 3
4. Fruitland 12-4 17 5
5. Kimberly 10-5 10 4
Others receiving votes: Homedale 1.
CLASS 2A
1. North Fremont (9) 14-1 45 1
2. Ambrose 15-2 32 2
3. Melba 14-2 24 4
4. St. Maries 12-2 23 3
5. Wendell 11-4 4 —
Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, West Side 3, Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Lapwai (9) 16-0 45 1
t-2. Grace 13-4 29 2
t-2. Prairie 13-3 29 3
4. Kamiah 12-5 14 5
5. Butte County 10-6 8 —
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Victory Charter 3, Logos 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Rockland (6) 14-2 41 3
2. Camas County (3) 14-2 37 1
3. North Gem 12-3 19 2
4. Council 14-4 15 4
5. Watersprings 13-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Carey 10, Castleford 2.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
