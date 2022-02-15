With six minutes to go in the game and his team trailing 37-30, Mackay head coach Scott Yearsley said one phrase looking to fire up his team with the season hanging in the balance.
“They want it more than you.”
The Miners responded.
Over those final six minutes, Mackay outscored Leadore 11-2, the final basket being a reverse layup by freshman guard Angel Mercado to give the Miners a 41-39 victory in Tuesday’s 1AD2 District 5-6 tournament elimination game at Hillcrest High School.
“Angel has been making plays all year,” Yearsley said. “He has been learning and growing all season, and as a freshman he has had to take some coaching to use to learn his left hand. He did it tonight and we get to practice tomorrow and keep playing.”
Mercado’s final basket capped off a wild final 3:30 of the game that saw numerous bodies hit the floor, steals, and a lot of missed shots.
But Mercado, the smallest player on the floor, stole an inbounds pass with 39.5 seconds left in regulation and drove to the hoop for the layup.
“That was a great game I just wish the result was different,” Leadore head coach Wes Mackay said. “Our kids played hard, really hard. We just didn’t make enough shots down the stretch to keep the season alive.”
The Mustangs controlled the third quarter defensively, holding Mackay to just two points. But after playing solid defense and shooting well from the 3-point line, including four by John Herbst, the baskets had a lid on them in the final period.
Mackay held Leadore to just five fourth-quarter points and none in the final 5:30 of the game.
“We knew our season was on the line,” Yearsley said. “We knew what we had to do to keep playing. The boys played hard and did what they had to do. And not one of the players in my starting lineup tonight was an upperclassman.”
Mackay, with four freshmen starters, raced out to an 8-4 lead early in the opening quarter, but Leadore went on a 14-2 run over the final 4:00 of the quarter. John Ulsh scored eight points to push the lead to 16-10.
Mackay’s Kizer Summers hit two of the Miners’ 3-pointers in the second period to help send the Miners into the locker room with a 26-21 lead.
“We have the smallest team in number of players in the state,” Mackay said. “We had seven dress tonight and we have had only five a few times this season. So, to see these boys play full games night after night shows how tough they are. I’m proud of their effort and how far they have come.”
Herbst led Leadore with a game-high 17, including five 3-pointers. Ulsh added 10 for the Mustangs whose season came to an end.
Summers led Mackay with 12 points. Koden Krosch added 10 for the Miners who will take on either Rockland or Grace Lutheran in another elimination game Friday at 7:30 pm at Hillcrest High School.